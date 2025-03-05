Farmers Protest Erupts Against Punjab CM at Amritsar's Golden Gate

In a significant demonstration, thousands of farmers converged at Amritsar's Golden Gate on Wednesday, voicing dissatisfaction with Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The protest, organized by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, involved the symbolic burning of effigies across various districts, decrying the state government's alleged human rights abuses and detentions.

Effigies are set to be burnt at more than 21 locations throughout Amritsar alone, as part of a coordinated demonstration involving 18 districts statewide. The protest aims to highlight alleged injustices towards farmers arrested, with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader, Gurbachan Singh Chhaba, criticizing the Punjab CM for abruptly abandoning a meeting with farmer representatives.

Chhaba has openly accused CM Mann of capitulating to central government influences, infringing upon democratic rights, and inciting conflict among farmers. As preparations for a massive 'Pakka Morcha' in Chandigarh continue, local law enforcement has issued traffic advisories to manage the anticipated disruption. The SKM has urged farmers to rally in support of this peaceful demonstration, emphasizing their lawful demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)