CBI Faces Scrutiny Over Statutory Hurdles in 2015 Manoj Vashisht Encounter Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented a report to the Rouse Avenue court, stating that a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) is not authorized to forward an FIR to the CBI without central government approval. This is in relation to the 2015 Manoj Kumar Vashisht encounter case.

The report highlighted that a xerox copy of the FIR from Baghpat Police was received by the CBI on October 24, 2015, but via an improper route, contravening the DSPE Act. Consequently, the CBI deemed the FIR not officially transferred for re-registration.

The court noted substantial miscommunication between the CBI and Delhi Police and expressed concern over the prolonged inaction on FIR No. 640/15. Despite the case's critical nature, statutory and procedural shortcomings have inhibited proper investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)