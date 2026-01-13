Left Menu

Form-7 Controversy Ignites Political Firestorm in West Bengal's Bankura

In West Bengal's Bankura district, a political controversy erupted after TMC workers intercepted a vehicle allegedly carrying Form-7 applications aimed at deleting voter names. The incident led to accusations between TMC and BJP, highlighting tensions over electoral roll revisions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

  • Country:
  • India

A political controversy has erupted in Bankura district of West Bengal, where TMC workers have allegedly intercepted a vehicle carrying numerous Form-7 applications. The forms are reportedly used for raising objections to voter list entries, and the move has stirred sharp controversy between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP.

The incident took place in the Khatra subdivision, where TMC workers claimed to have stopped the vehicle on suspicion that it transported pre-filled Form-7 applications meant to delete names from electoral rolls. The police intervened, seizing the vehicle and documents as investigations commenced.

Amidst the allegations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to unlawfully manipulate the voter list, while BJP countered with claims of TMC's intimidation tactics. The BJP's threats to disrupt upcoming elections underscore the growing political tensions in the region.

