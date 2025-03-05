Gold Loans Surge Under Modi's Watch: A Financial Dilemma for Women
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the surge in gold loans among women, attributing it to economic mismanagement. Kharge points to a 71.3% increase in gold loans and a significant rise in outstanding two-wheeler loans as indicators of financial strain.
In a stern critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the alarming rise in gold loans among women. Citing media reports, Kharge stated that between 2019 and 2024, four crore women mortgaged gold for loans totaling Rs 4.7 lakh crore.
The problem, according to Kharge, is exacerbated by a 71.3% surge in gold loans in just one year. He accused the Modi administration of worsening economic conditions, leaving many middle-class families unable to repay loans, particularly on two-wheelers, which have seen sales decline by 6%.
Kharge linked the financial distress to the government's policies, accusing Modi of failing to address economic challenges. The Congress leader claims that inflation and reduced household savings have forced women to mortgage their jewelry, fulfilling Modi's alleged prediction during the Lok Sabha polls that 'mangalsutras' would be stolen under his rule.
