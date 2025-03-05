Left Menu

PM Modi's Uttarakhand Visit: Promoting Winter Tourism and Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on March 6, performing religious rituals and flagging off a trek and bike rally. His visit underscores the state's winter tourism programme aimed at boosting religious tourism and supporting the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on March 6, according to a statement from his office. The visit will commence with Modi performing a pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa at approximately 9:30 AM.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes flagging off a trek and bike rally and addressing a public gathering in Harsil around 10:40 AM, as confirmed by the PMO. This initiative is part of the Uttarakhand government's newly launched Winter Tourism programme, which has already attracted thousands of devotees to the region's winter seats including Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The programme aims to enhance religious tourism while boosting the local economy and businesses, through initiatives such as promoting homestays, and tourism-related ventures, the statement further elaborates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

