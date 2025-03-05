PM Modi's Uttarakhand Visit: Promoting Winter Tourism and Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on March 6, according to a statement from his office. The visit will commence with Modi performing a pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa at approximately 9:30 AM.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes flagging off a trek and bike rally and addressing a public gathering in Harsil around 10:40 AM, as confirmed by the PMO. This initiative is part of the Uttarakhand government's newly launched Winter Tourism programme, which has already attracted thousands of devotees to the region's winter seats including Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The programme aims to enhance religious tourism while boosting the local economy and businesses, through initiatives such as promoting homestays, and tourism-related ventures, the statement further elaborates.

