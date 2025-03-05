Jharkhand DGP Outlines Strategic Response to Chaibasa IED Blast

The Jharkhand Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta, revealed on Wednesday that an IED blast in Chaibasa has left three CRPF personnel injured, including a radio operator with serious leg injuries.

The injured were swiftly transferred to a Ranchi hospital, where medical staff are attempting to stabilize the radio operator. Gupta stated potential plans for further treatment in Delhi if needed.

Authorities pledge full support for the injured soldiers and are determined to take action against the Naxalites behind the attack. Efforts to neutralize the remaining threat are ongoing, targeting resolution by March 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)