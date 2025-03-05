Left Menu

Congress workers stage protest at Jadavpur University to demand student union elections

The workers of the Congress Student Union protested at the gate of Jadavpur University as they demanded student union elections to be conducted in the state.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:02 IST
Congress workers protest for student union elections outside Jadavpur University (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The workers of the Congress Student Union protested at the gate of Jadavpur University as they demanded student union elections to be conducted in the state. Speaking to ANI, a protestor, Ashfaque Ahmed said that the student union elections are not being conducted in West Bengal and CM Mamata Banerjee has completely suspended the elections.

"We are the workers of Congress Students Union. The student union elections are not being conducted in West Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee has completely suspended them. We want the elections to be conducted. Our fight is against outside people entering the campus. We want healthy student politics in West Bengal.", he told ANI while protesting. Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) protested against the Student Federation of India (SFI), alleging them to attack state minister Britya Basu on the Jadavpur University campus.

The TMC accused the SFI of attacking Basu at Jadavpur University earlier today, where he had come to attend an annual meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA). TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh condemned the attack and told ANI, "The West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu was attacked at the Jadavpur University. We are here to condemn this."

The visuals of the minister's car show a damaged windscreen. Reacting to this, TMC has alleged that SFI members were responsible for the attack and "vandalising" the vehicle. Basu, also the WBCUPA president, was taken to SSKM hospital as protestors gherao the education minister, preventing him from leaving.

Condemning the incident, West Bengal TMC secretary Kunal Ghosh took to X and accused the protestors of indulging in misconduct with Professor Pradeep Mukherjee at Jadavpur University (JU). "Those who committed this incivility with Professor Pradeep Mukherjee in Jadavpur and those organisations need to be identified. Appropriate action must be taken against the few incivilities who played tricks with him. Trinamool's courtesy does not mean weakness. Why should they touch him?" Ghosh posted on X. (ANI)

