Russia Mediates in Iran's Nuclear Talks Amid Global Tensions

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov actively engaged with Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali to deliberate on international strategies regarding Iran's contested nuclear program, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The meeting, held on Thursday, emphasized collaborative approaches.

Reportedly, Russia has consented to facilitate U.S. diplomatic communications with Iran, addressing a gamut of concerns, notably Iran's nuclear initiatives and its endorsement of regional anti-U.S. factions. The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that consequent discussions between Russia and the U.S. would continue to spotlight the nuclear topic, described as a focal issue in prior meetings.

In the context of geopolitical tensions, President Trump reinstated his 'maximum pressure' strategy against Iran last month. This includes endeavors to neutralize Iran's oil revenue as a tactic to thwart nuclear armament ambitions, allegations Iran refutes. Amidst these dynamics, Russia has fortified its alliance with Iran since the Ukraine conflict inception, marking heightened cooperation with a strategic pact signed in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)