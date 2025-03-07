Left Menu

Russia Mediates in Iran's Nuclear Talks Amid Global Tensions

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali to discuss Iran's nuclear program. Russia seeks to assist the U.S. in communicating with Iran, as tensions rise with Trump's 'maximum pressure' policy. Russia deepens ties with Iran amidst geopolitical shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:54 IST
Russia Mediates in Iran's Nuclear Talks Amid Global Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov actively engaged with Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali to deliberate on international strategies regarding Iran's contested nuclear program, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The meeting, held on Thursday, emphasized collaborative approaches.

Reportedly, Russia has consented to facilitate U.S. diplomatic communications with Iran, addressing a gamut of concerns, notably Iran's nuclear initiatives and its endorsement of regional anti-U.S. factions. The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that consequent discussions between Russia and the U.S. would continue to spotlight the nuclear topic, described as a focal issue in prior meetings.

In the context of geopolitical tensions, President Trump reinstated his 'maximum pressure' strategy against Iran last month. This includes endeavors to neutralize Iran's oil revenue as a tactic to thwart nuclear armament ambitions, allegations Iran refutes. Amidst these dynamics, Russia has fortified its alliance with Iran since the Ukraine conflict inception, marking heightened cooperation with a strategic pact signed in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025