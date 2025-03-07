Lebanon's $11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

The World Bank has reported that Lebanon faces an estimated $11 billion requirement for reconstruction and recovery following its recent conflict with Israel. The comprehensive assessment outlines the financial and structural needs necessary to aid the country's recovery.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the various sectors affected by the conflict, noting the critical infrastructure and services that suffered significant damage. It also underscores the urgency for international assistance to meet the outlined financial goals.

Efforts to rebuild Lebanon are paramount for stabilizing the region and ensuring lasting peace. The report encourages cooperative support from global partners to address and fulfill Lebanon's substantial recovery requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)