Indian Air Force Jaguar Survives Crash: Pilot Ejects Safely

In a dramatic incident in Haryana's Panchkula district, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar aircraft crashed, with the pilot managing to eject safely. The aircraft, which was on a routine training sortie, encountered a system malfunction leading to the crash.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the pilot skillfully steered the aircraft away from populated areas, successfully avoiding any ground casualties or injuries. Local police confirmed that the crash occurred in the hilly region near Morni hills.

The IAF has announced an inquiry to investigate the cause of the system failure. The aircraft had taken off from Ambala, underscoring the importance of safety measures and quick decision-making during training sorties.

