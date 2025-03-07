Indian Air Force Jaguar Survives Crash: Pilot Ejects Safely
An Indian Air Force Jaguar aircraft crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district during a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely, maneuvering the aircraft away from inhabited areas, resulting in no injuries or casualties. An inquiry into the system malfunction that caused the crash has been initiated.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident in Haryana's Panchkula district, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar aircraft crashed, with the pilot managing to eject safely. The aircraft, which was on a routine training sortie, encountered a system malfunction leading to the crash.
Despite the gravity of the situation, the pilot skillfully steered the aircraft away from populated areas, successfully avoiding any ground casualties or injuries. Local police confirmed that the crash occurred in the hilly region near Morni hills.
The IAF has announced an inquiry to investigate the cause of the system failure. The aircraft had taken off from Ambala, underscoring the importance of safety measures and quick decision-making during training sorties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Soars: EPL for Pilots Modernizes Civil Aviation
India's Skies Set for Expansion with 20,000 New Pilots Needed
Haryana Launches New Witness Protection Scheme for Criminal Offences
Haryana Congress Expels Leaders Amidst Civic Polls Turmoil
Haryana Congress Cracks Down: Seven Leaders Expelled Amid EVM Controversy