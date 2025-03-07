Left Menu

Putin and Vucic Strengthen Energy Ties: Gas Deal Discussions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a phone conversation to discuss collaborative efforts in the energy sector, amid an ongoing three-year gas supply agreement set to expire in March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:09 IST
Putin and Vucic Strengthen Energy Ties: Gas Deal Discussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bid to bolster bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic engaged in a telephone discussion focusing on energy cooperation, the Kremlin announced.

The conversation occurred against the backdrop of the existing three-year gas supply contract between the two nations, due to terminate in March 2025.

Observers perceive the dialogue as a critical step in ensuring continued energy partnership, reflecting Russia's strategic interests in maintaining its influence in the Balkan region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025