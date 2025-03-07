Putin and Vucic Strengthen Energy Ties: Gas Deal Discussions

In a bid to bolster bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic engaged in a telephone discussion focusing on energy cooperation, the Kremlin announced.

The conversation occurred against the backdrop of the existing three-year gas supply contract between the two nations, due to terminate in March 2025.

Observers perceive the dialogue as a critical step in ensuring continued energy partnership, reflecting Russia's strategic interests in maintaining its influence in the Balkan region.

(With inputs from agencies.)