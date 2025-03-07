Putin and Vucic Strengthen Energy Ties: Gas Deal Discussions
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a phone conversation to discuss collaborative efforts in the energy sector, amid an ongoing three-year gas supply agreement set to expire in March 2025.
In a bid to bolster bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic engaged in a telephone discussion focusing on energy cooperation, the Kremlin announced.
The conversation occurred against the backdrop of the existing three-year gas supply contract between the two nations, due to terminate in March 2025.
Observers perceive the dialogue as a critical step in ensuring continued energy partnership, reflecting Russia's strategic interests in maintaining its influence in the Balkan region.
