Honoring Women Power: Ministry of Education Celebrates Women's Day
The Ministry of Education in New Delhi celebrated International Women's Day to honor its women employees. The event featured speeches acknowledging their key roles in education and development, along with a session on maintaining work-life balance to promote well-being and empowerment in the workplace.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Education celebrated International Women's Day at its Shastri Bhawan headquarters in New Delhi, uniting women employees from all departments to honor their contributions and share their inspiring journeys.
The event was graced by key figures, including Secretary of Higher Education Vineet Joshi and Vice Chancellor of NIEPA Shashikala Wanjari as the Guest of Honour. Joshi lauded the dedication and efficiency of women, emphasizing their integral role in the ministry, while Wanjari highlighted the historic leadership of women icons like Ahilyabai Holkar and Jijabai.
The celebration also featured Dr. Jitendra Nagpal from Moolchand Hospital, who conducted a session on work-life balance, underscoring the ministry's commitment to the well-being and growth of its female workforce. The participation of all women employees reaffirmed the ministry's dedication to fostering an inclusive and empowering environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Tackles Women Empowerment and Infrastructure in New Budget Meeting
UK's Push for Gender Equality in Boardrooms Shows Progress
Jordan’s Private Sector Champions Recognized for Advancing Gender Equality at Diversity Trailblazers Awards
Corruption-free governance, women empowerment, clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna, clean drinking water focus areas of govt: L-G Saxena.
Paving the Path to Gender Equality: India-EU Join Forces