China Hits Back: Tariffs on Canadian Goods

In a retaliatory move, China has announced the imposition of tariffs on select Canadian agricultural and food products. The decision comes after Canada placed import levies on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum products.

Starting March 20, Canadian rapeseed oil, oilcakes, and peas will face a 100% tariff. Additionally, aquatic products and pork imported from Canada are set to see an additional 25% tariff, according to a statement by China's commerce ministry.

This escalation marks a significant moment in the trade tensions between the two nations, affecting key sectors and agricultural exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)