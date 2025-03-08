Trailblazing Col Ponung Doming: A Beacon of Nari Shakti in the Indian Army
Col Ponung Doming commands the world's highest Border Task Force, setting new standards and inspiring young women to join the army. Her leadership, particularly at extreme altitudes in Ladakh, highlights the growing role of women in the military. PM Modi praises women's contributions on International Women's Day.
In a significant step forward for women's empowerment, Col Ponung Doming has become the first female officer to command the world's highest Border Task Force, a unit of the Border Roads Organisation. Stationed above 15,000 feet in Ladakh, her leadership embodies the strength, resilience, and rising involvement of women in the Indian Armed Forces.
The Ministry of Defence lauded her as a trailblazer and an inspiration for young women aspiring to serve their nation. Honored to lead at such an altitude, Col Doming highlighted the rigorous conditions her team faces while managing roads like Umling La and constructing new routes even higher.
On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged 'Nari Shakti' by allowing women from various sectors to take over his social media platforms, underscoring their achievements. The government remains committed to empowering women through numerous initiatives.
