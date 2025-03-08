Left Menu

Shah Prays at Somnath, Modi Celebrates Women Empowerment in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Somnath Temple, emphasizing its importance in the Sanatan tradition. Meanwhile, PM Modi unveiled developmental projects in Gujarat, highlighting women empowerment on International Women's Day. New schemes benefit women with direct fund transfers, marking increased female participation in government roles since 2014.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the revered Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Saturday, describing it as a 'center of faith' and a symbol of the Sanatan tradition. Shah posted on X, emphasizing his prayers for the country's welfare at the First Jyotirlinga, Lord Shri Somnath Mahadev.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of developmental initiatives in Navsari, Gujarat. While addressing a crowd gathered for International Women's Day, Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the mothers, sisters, and daughters present, offering best wishes to women nationwide on this special occasion.

PM Modi proudly introduced the G-SAFAL and G-MAITRI schemes, aimed at boosting livelihoods and transforming rural income in Gujarat. He highlighted the effective transfer of funds from these initiatives directly into women's bank accounts, applauding this achievement in empowering women financially.

The Prime Minister dedicated the day to women's advancements, acknowledging their significant roles across all sectors, including politics, sports, and judiciary. Modi remarked on the rising number of women in key positions since 2014, noting an increase in female ministers and the growing presence of women in Parliament.

