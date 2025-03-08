Empowered Women of Nizamuddin: From Homefront to Heritage and Entrepreneurship
In Nizamuddin Basti, women are transforming their lives and community through initiatives supported by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture. From crafting and catering to conservation efforts, these women are challenging traditional norms, gaining economic independence, and contributing to local heritage conservation and livelihoods.
- Country:
- India
In the heart of India's capital, the bustling lanes of Nizamuddin Basti fall into a quietude as Ramzan begins. Towers now dominate the skyline that once marked the boundaries of a slum, offset by heritage domes shining under decorative fairy lights, celebrating a month considered sacred by millions worldwide.
For Shumayila, a local history enthusiast and tour guide, the Basti is more than just home—it's a tapestry of historical wonders. Raised amidst Nizamuddin's iconic tombs and monuments, she appreciates its significance and continues to educate others, taking pride in both her roots and her work.
The stories of empowerment stretch beyond historical tours. Seema Ali and Saiba are two of many women transforming social norms, from crocheting artisanship to culinary entrepreneurship. Under the aegis of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, these women secure their economic independence, divesting from traditional homebound roles and stepping into the broader world with newfound freedom and purpose.
