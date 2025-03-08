Left Menu

Empowering Rural Women: Modi's 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme Impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with beneficiaries of the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme in Gujarat's Navsari district, marking International Women's Day. The scheme, launched in 2023, supports women from Self-Help Groups. Modi suggested expanding businesses online for better market access, as women shared their success stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navsari | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme in Gujarat's Navsari district. The scheme, launched by the Union government in 2023, recognizes women from Self-Help Groups with an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh as 'Lakhpati Didis.'

During the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' at Vansi Borsi village, Modi disbursed Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to over 2.5 lakh women from more than 25,000 SHGs. The Prime Minister engaged in 'prerna samvaad' with the women, discussing their experiences and progress due to government welfare schemes.

Modi emphasized the potential to surpass the target of three crore 'Lakhpati Didis,' suggesting digital expansion for wider market access. The women expressed confidence in the scheme, highlighting stories of success, such as becoming drone pilots and gaining nationwide recognition for traditional dishes like 'khakhra.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

