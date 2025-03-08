Maharashtra Grapples with Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak: 12 Fatalities Reported

In Maharashtra, a significant outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has resulted in 225 reported cases, with 12 fatalities confirmed by state health authorities. Of these, 179 patients have recovered, but 24 remain in critical condition, emphasizing the need for continuous medical vigilance.

Authorities have ramped up efforts to manage the situation, focusing on contaminated water sources that have been identified in parts of the state. Health officials are working closely with hospitals to provide necessary care and resources, while public health advisories stress immediate medical attention for early symptoms of GBS.

The government is conducting widespread surveillance across affected regions and advising residents on preventive measures, including consuming only boiled water and avoiding undercooked food. The state reassures citizens of its preparedness in combating this health challenge.

