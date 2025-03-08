Friedrich Merz Leads Coalition Plan for Germany's Future

Friedrich Merz, the newly elected leader of Germany's conservative bloc, and the Social Democrats (SPD) have completed preliminary discussions to form a coalition government. The parties aim to address essential policy areas, as outlined in an 11-page document.

Key points include strengthening border controls to reduce illegal migration and promoting successful integration stories through enhanced language programs. The welfare system could see stricter measures for social security recipients, and substantial support is promised for housing.

On the economic front, the coalition aims for a 1-2% growth after two years of recession, supported by reforms in corporate taxes and incentivizing key industries like semiconductors and hydrogen. The paper also suggests easing taxes on gastronomy and supporting electric car manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)