Empowering Futures: AWPO's Career Drive for Armed Forces Widows

The Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) successfully organized a dedicated Placement Drive in Secunderabad, Telangana, on Saturday for the widows, widow wards, and dependents of Armed Forces personnel. Timed with the celebration of International Women's Day, the event exemplified efforts to create job opportunities for these individuals.

The event, conducted in collaboration with organizations such as Magic Bus (India), FACTSET Research, Wipro Hyderabad, and Element Brand, was held under the leadership of HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) at Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan. It drew involvement from 10 multinational corporations and additional firms, engaging with 87 candidates through a series of interviews. Out of these, 10 candidates were immediately selected, while 23 others were shortlisted for potential employment, highlighting the event's success.

Brigadier Nanjundeshwara, Station Commander & Deputy GOC TASA, delivered an inspiring address to widows and dependent graduates. Additionally, Colonel BG Budhori (Retd), Director AWPO (AP & Telangana), briefed the Station Commander on the event's proceedings. Meanwhile, in Telangana, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a cycle rally alongside state sports figures to celebrate women's achievements, marking International Women's Day and setting the stage for future sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)