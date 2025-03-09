Left Menu

Trump's Maximum Pressure Strategy Tightens Grip on Iran

The Trump administration has rescinded Iraq's waiver to pay Iran for electricity, intensifying its 'maximum pressure' campaign against Tehran. This move aims to eliminate Iran's financial relief, target its nuclear ambitions, and reduce its regional influence. The U.S. now urges Iraq to shift away from Iranian energy reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 08:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has intensified its campaign against Tehran, withdrawing a waiver that previously allowed Iraq to pay Iran for electricity. This is part of President Donald Trump's 'maximum pressure' strategy, which seeks to prevent any financial easing for Iran.

The effort aims to end Iran's nuclear threat, stymie its ballistic missile program, and halt its support of terrorist organizations. With Trump having first implemented these measures upon returning to office in January, the U.S. has remained clear on its goals, hoping to isolate Iran from the global economy.

Despite Iran's denial of any pursuits of nuclear weapons, Washington's extensive sanctions on Tehran persist. As Iraq's waiver expires, the U.S. urges Baghdad to shift from Iranian energy, seeing broader opportunities for American firms in Iraq's energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

