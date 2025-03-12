Tragic Pothole Accident Claims Life of Delhi Biker

A 37-year-old motorcyclist, Rashid Khan, tragically lost his life after reportedly falling into a pothole in Delhi's Tigri area. The incident unfolded near Hamdard Hospital on MB Road in South Delhi, raising concerns about road safety in the city.

Police received a PCR call on March 10, reporting a person lying near the red light in the vicinity. Upon arrival, authorities discovered Khan on the footpath, suffering from a severe head injury. His helmet and motorcycle were also located nearby. Despite being rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Initial reports suggest that a water-filled pothole might have caused the accident. However, police are meticulously examining local CCTV footage to confirm the sequence of events. A case has been registered under sections 281/186(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, with further investigations underway to ascertain the incident's cause. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)