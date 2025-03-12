Tragic Pothole Accident Claims Life of Delhi Biker
A 37-year-old motorcyclist in Delhi died after allegedly falling into a pothole. The incident occurred near Hamdard Hospital, and the police are inspecting CCTV footage for further insights. Rashid Khan, the victim, was transported to AIIMS Trauma Center but sadly pronounced dead upon arrival.
A 37-year-old motorcyclist, Rashid Khan, tragically lost his life after reportedly falling into a pothole in Delhi's Tigri area. The incident unfolded near Hamdard Hospital on MB Road in South Delhi, raising concerns about road safety in the city.
Police received a PCR call on March 10, reporting a person lying near the red light in the vicinity. Upon arrival, authorities discovered Khan on the footpath, suffering from a severe head injury. His helmet and motorcycle were also located nearby. Despite being rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center, he was declared dead upon arrival.
Initial reports suggest that a water-filled pothole might have caused the accident. However, police are meticulously examining local CCTV footage to confirm the sequence of events. A case has been registered under sections 281/186(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, with further investigations underway to ascertain the incident's cause. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
