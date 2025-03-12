Kanger Valley National Park: Chhattisgarh's New UNESCO Gem

In a remarkable development for Chhattisgarh's tourism landscape, Kanger Valley National Park has ascended to become India's latest claimant to UNESCO World Heritage status. The park, renowned for its unique biodiversity and archaeological treasures, has found its place on UNESCO's Tentative List.

After comprehensive expert studies into its biological diversity and historical significance, a proposal was submitted to include the site in the prestigious list. This marks the first instance of a Chhattisgarh site achieving such recognition, with hopes it will soon attain permanent World Heritage status.

Beyond its enchanting forest facade, Kanger Valley boasts over 15 mystical caves, such as Kotamsar and Kailash, replete with geological and archaeological wonders. The park harbors rare wildlife and a vibrant ecosystem. Local communities, particularly the Dhruva and Gond tribes, stand to gain from burgeoning tourism, enhancing cultural preservation and economic prospects.

