CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Truth Amidst Sambhal Revelations

In a decisive address at the 'Manthan-Mahakumbh and Beyond' program in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for an end to the glorification of foreign invaders, citing startling truths related to Sambhal's history. The event, organized by 'Panchajanya' and 'Organizer', saw CM Yogi articulate a passionate appeal to reevaluate historical narratives.

Chief Minister Yogi underscored the significance of Sambhal, revealing that 68 pilgrimage sites once existed, of which only 18 have been rediscovered. He cited recent cultural milestones like the Jalabhishek ceremony at a local Shiva temple, reinstituted after 56 years, as pivotal moments. Yogi emphasized Sambhal's historical connections, referencing DNA remarks by Indonesia's President as indicative of a deeper Indian influence.

Turning his attention to the Maha Kumbh, Yogi Adityanath portrayed it as a manifestation of Sanatan Dharma, showcasing India's core identity globally. While decrying Congress's criticism of the Kumbh, CM Yogi contrasted their past governance, marked by corruption and disorder, with recent initiatives aiming for cleaner and structured events. He also responded to Samajwadi Party's skepticism over the 2025 Kumbh's cleanliness, recalling earlier chaotic conditions that embarrassed visiting foreign dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)