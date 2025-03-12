Political Firestorm in West Bengal: TMC Accuses BJP of Communal Rhetoric

Amid escalating political tensions in West Bengal, TMC MP Saugata Roy condemned BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's remarks in the Assembly, accusing him of fostering a communal mindset. Roy remarked that Adhikari's comments were daydreams and emphasized that the BJP would not seize power in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined the criticism, accusing the BJP of targeting Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan as a distraction from economic issues. She asserted the importance of respecting democratic institutions and condemned the BJP's alleged sectarian tactics.

Responding to Adhikari's charged statements involving the removal of Muslim MLAs, Banerjee urged a resolution to censure comments that demean any religion. Both leaders' criticisms underscore the fraught political atmosphere and deepen the divide on religious and governance matters in Bengal.

