YSRCP Reaffirms its Role as the People's Champion Amidst Government Criticism

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized the party's commitment to acting as the 'voice of the voiceless' during the Party Formation Day celebrations. He highlighted the party's origin in struggle and its continued fight against injustice, especially during its ten years in opposition.

Reddy expressed gratitude to the party cadre for their support and criticized the current coalition government for failing to clear educational reimbursement dues, impacting students. He vowed a comeback to power, stressing the party's consistent role in highlighting governmental failures.

The YSRCP leader condemned the coalition for unmet electoral promises, stressing impact issues in education, health, and agriculture. He praised the YSRCP's transparent welfare delivery and the party's focus on sustainable development, thanking supporters for their unwavering trust.

