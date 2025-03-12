Left Menu

YSRCP Reaffirms its Role as the People's Champion Amidst Government Criticism

YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated the party's commitment to voicing people's grievances and criticized the coalition government's failures on Party Formation Day. Emphasizing their track record in welfare initiatives, Reddy addressed issues like unpaid educational dues, asserting YSRCP's continued dedication to public welfare.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo/X@ysjagan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized the party's commitment to acting as the 'voice of the voiceless' during the Party Formation Day celebrations. He highlighted the party's origin in struggle and its continued fight against injustice, especially during its ten years in opposition.

Reddy expressed gratitude to the party cadre for their support and criticized the current coalition government for failing to clear educational reimbursement dues, impacting students. He vowed a comeback to power, stressing the party's consistent role in highlighting governmental failures.

The YSRCP leader condemned the coalition for unmet electoral promises, stressing impact issues in education, health, and agriculture. He praised the YSRCP's transparent welfare delivery and the party's focus on sustainable development, thanking supporters for their unwavering trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

