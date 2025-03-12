Ukraine Eyes US Gas Imports Amid Russian Infrastructure Strikes

In response to recent Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, Ukraine is considering importing significant amounts of U.S. gas through terminals in Germany, Greece, Lithuania, and Poland this year, as announced by the country's state gas operator.

The Biden administration has been leading discussions to potentially conclude the over three-year-long conflict initiated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv has expressed readiness to accept a ceasefire, but Russia has yet to agree. The potential influx of U.S. gas imports into Ukraine may bolster economic ties between Kyiv and Washington, while also deterring further Russian strikes as U.S. gas fills Ukraine's storage facilities.

Dmytro Lyppa, head of Ukraine's gas operator, mentioned to Reuters that Ukraine could import at least 4 billion cubic meters of gas between April and October, translating into an import bill of at least $1 billion. Ukraine's former reliance on Russian pipeline transit has ceased, intensifying interest in U.S. LNG imports as Ukraine now focuses on increasing its gas reserves for the 2025-26 winter season while combatting a significant reduction in domestic gas production caused by Russian attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)