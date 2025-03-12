Left Menu

Ukraine Eyes US Gas Imports Amid Russian Infrastructure Strikes

Ukraine plans to import large volumes of U.S. gas via European terminals due to recent Russian attacks on its infrastructure. A significant part of this import will be LNG, potentially strengthening economic ties with Washington. Kyiv aims to enhance its reserves for upcoming winters amid reduced domestic production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:24 IST
Ukraine Eyes US Gas Imports Amid Russian Infrastructure Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to recent Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, Ukraine is considering importing significant amounts of U.S. gas through terminals in Germany, Greece, Lithuania, and Poland this year, as announced by the country's state gas operator.

The Biden administration has been leading discussions to potentially conclude the over three-year-long conflict initiated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv has expressed readiness to accept a ceasefire, but Russia has yet to agree. The potential influx of U.S. gas imports into Ukraine may bolster economic ties between Kyiv and Washington, while also deterring further Russian strikes as U.S. gas fills Ukraine's storage facilities.

Dmytro Lyppa, head of Ukraine's gas operator, mentioned to Reuters that Ukraine could import at least 4 billion cubic meters of gas between April and October, translating into an import bill of at least $1 billion. Ukraine's former reliance on Russian pipeline transit has ceased, intensifying interest in U.S. LNG imports as Ukraine now focuses on increasing its gas reserves for the 2025-26 winter season while combatting a significant reduction in domestic gas production caused by Russian attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025