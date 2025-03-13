Left Menu

Gazprom's Struggle: From European Ambitions to Domestic Realities

Gazprom, once buoyed by European markets, now faces severe decline after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to sanctions. These have slashed its workforce and forced property sales. The company's share price plummeted, and its future now relies on domestic market gasification and strained ties with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:32 IST
Gazprom's Struggle: From European Ambitions to Domestic Realities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gazprom, the Russian state gas giant, had its future anchored to European sales a decade ago. The grand palazzo in St Petersburg, meant to symbolize this, now marks the company's decline.

The war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions severely impacted Gazprom, leading to multi-billion-dollar losses and a drastic reduction in its European market.

Gazprom's focus has been forced back home, emphasizing gasification in Russia, while its attempts to expand in China face significant hurdles. The company's future remains uncertain as it navigates internal job cuts and property sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025