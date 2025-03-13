Gazprom's Struggle: From European Ambitions to Domestic Realities

Gazprom, the Russian state gas giant, had its future anchored to European sales a decade ago. The grand palazzo in St Petersburg, meant to symbolize this, now marks the company's decline.

The war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions severely impacted Gazprom, leading to multi-billion-dollar losses and a drastic reduction in its European market.

Gazprom's focus has been forced back home, emphasizing gasification in Russia, while its attempts to expand in China face significant hurdles. The company's future remains uncertain as it navigates internal job cuts and property sales.

