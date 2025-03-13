Unique Pichkaris and Modi-Themed Merchandise Take Center Stage at Patna's Holi Market

The Boring Road intersection market in Patna is alive with anticipation as locals gear up for Holi. This year, amidst the traditional Holi Pichkaris, there's a surge in demand for those adorned with Modi and Yogi imagery. Unique Pichkaris shaped like household items and religious symbols add to the diversity of offerings.

Gulshan Kumar, a buyer, told ANI, "Holi is a time for unique celebrations. Modi and Yogi-themed Pichkaris add a distinctive touch to the festival." Meanwhile, another shopper, Shailesh Kumar, believes the design matters less than the spirit of Holi itself, suggesting it's all about marketing strategies.

Despite a slight downturn in activity this year, shopkeepers are optimistic. "Pichkaris range from Rs 500 to Rs 2000, catered to all budgets," Shivratan Malakar, a shopkeeper, shared. Modi Pichkaris remain perennial bestsellers, complemented by new Modi masks, attracting eager buyers despite the slowed market.

Across India, Holi has commenced in a vibrant celebration of color and camaraderie. The festival's onset signals the triumph of good over evil, with cities teeming with joyful gatherings. Enhanced security ensures peaceful celebrations across major urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)