Amrut Energy Secures Rs 100 Crore to Accelerate Renewable Growth

Amrut Energy, a Gujarat-based company in renewable solutions, has raised Rs 100 crore from private equity investors. This funding will enhance manufacturing capabilities, boost R&D, and expand operations across underserved areas, supporting India’s renewable energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amrut Energy announced on Thursday that it has successfully raised Rs 100 crore in funding to bolster its ambitious growth strategy.

This substantial investment, sourced from various private equity backers, is set to significantly enhance the company's manufacturing prowess, drive research and development, and expand its operations into underserved regions.

Based in Gujarat, Amrut Energy focuses on manufacturing solar water pumps and offering comprehensive renewable energy solutions, contributing crucially to India's ongoing transition towards renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

