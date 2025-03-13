Amrut Energy Secures Rs 100 Crore to Accelerate Renewable Growth
Amrut Energy, a Gujarat-based company in renewable solutions, has raised Rs 100 crore from private equity investors. This funding will enhance manufacturing capabilities, boost R&D, and expand operations across underserved areas, supporting India’s renewable energy transition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Amrut Energy announced on Thursday that it has successfully raised Rs 100 crore in funding to bolster its ambitious growth strategy.
This substantial investment, sourced from various private equity backers, is set to significantly enhance the company's manufacturing prowess, drive research and development, and expand its operations into underserved regions.
Based in Gujarat, Amrut Energy focuses on manufacturing solar water pumps and offering comprehensive renewable energy solutions, contributing crucially to India's ongoing transition towards renewable energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Massive Embezzlement Uncovered at New India Cooperative Bank
EDF India and Actis Forge Strategic Alliance for Smart Metering Infrastructure
India's Auto Sector Forecast: Mixed Growth Ahead
North East: India's New Growth Catalyst, Says Union Minister Vaishnaw
DPIIT and Paytm Unite to Drive India’s Fintech Startup Growth