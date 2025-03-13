Funding Cuts Threaten Ukrainian Women’s Rights Organizations Amid Ongoing Conflict

A new rapid impact assessment conducted by UN Women Ukraine, the Apparatus of the Government Commissioner for Gender Equality Policy of Ukraine, and the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group reveals that women-led and women’s rights organizations (WROs) in Ukraine are facing severe operational disruptions following the suspension of financial assistance from the United States. The cuts, announced in January 2025, have placed critical gender equality, humanitarian, and development programs at risk across the country.

Severe Disruptions and Potential Closures

Nearly half of the 99 surveyed organizations had either received or were anticipating US financial support when the suspension was announced. Among these, 72 percent reported significant operational challenges, including reduced services, staff layoffs, and an inability to maintain essential humanitarian assistance. Alarmingly, five WROs have already confirmed they will close within the coming month, while 35 organizations predict they will have to cease operations within six months unless alternative funding sources are secured.

The funding crisis exacerbates an already concerning trend of declining international financial support for gender-focused initiatives in Ukraine. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), only 14 percent of official development assistance (ODA) to Ukraine in 2022–2023 included gender equality objectives—far below the global average of 46 percent. Worse still, less than 1 percent of this aid directly supported gender equality-focused projects.

Impact on Women’s Rights and Humanitarian Programs

The funding shortfall has immediate and devastating consequences for women and girls in Ukraine, particularly in conflict-affected regions. Key findings of the survey include:

66 percent of WROs have already reduced staff, with half anticipating further layoffs in the next three months.

63 percent are struggling with unpaid invoices, including rent, utilities, and staff salaries.

53 percent face difficulties in fulfilling contractual obligations tied to humanitarian aid and development projects.

93 percent have shut down at least one gender equality or diversity program, with gender-based violence (GBV) prevention efforts hit hardest.

Yuliya Sporysh, founder of the NGO “Girls,” expressed deep concern over the impact on GBV prevention programs, stating, “This area was already the most underfunded in humanitarian response, and now we are seeing critical initiatives disappear. These cuts are putting women and girls at greater risk.”

Sabine Freizer Gunes, UN Women Representative in Ukraine, highlighted the broader implications: “The United States was the largest development donor to Ukraine, and its withdrawal has left women’s organizations scrambling for resources. The ability of these organizations to support the most vulnerable—especially amid the ongoing security crisis—has been significantly undermined.”

Call for Urgent Action

The suspension of US financial support has wide-reaching consequences beyond gender equality programs. The rapid impact assessment highlights disruptions in:

Urgent interim reparations for survivors of sexual violence committed by Russian forces.

The expansion of support programs for individuals returning from Russian captivity.

Efforts to construct underground and safe schools in conflict-affected areas.

Reconstruction of civilian infrastructure destroyed by ongoing attacks.

Energy sector recovery and continued access to healthcare services.

Kateryna Levchenko, Ukraine’s Government Commissioner for Gender Equality Policy, emphasized the importance of international aid: “Ukraine relies heavily on the continued support of friendly nations and donors. The loss of funding affects not only women and girls but entire communities struggling to survive amid Russian aggression.”

Despite these setbacks, Ukrainian women’s rights organizations continue to demonstrate resilience. Many are exploring new funding models, strengthening coalitions, and adapting to a rapidly changing donor landscape. However, immediate and sustained financial commitments from international partners are crucial to ensuring that these organizations can continue their vital work in humanitarian response, gender equality, and recovery efforts.

The release of this rapid assessment coincides with the 69th Commission on the Status of Women, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action—the most comprehensive agenda for advancing gender equality worldwide. This moment serves as a call to action for global stakeholders to prioritize sustained, flexible, and direct funding for Ukrainian women’s rights organizations.

About the Rapid Impact Assessment

This assessment was conducted in partnership with the Apparatus of the Government Commissioner for Gender Equality Policy of Ukraine, UN Women Ukraine, and the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group. Data was collected between February 14 and 21, 2025, with participation from 99 organizations. Among them, 52 percent operate at the national level across multiple regions, 41 percent operate in a single region, and 6 percent work at the community level. The findings underscore the urgent need for sustained financial support to protect gender equality and humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine during this critical time.