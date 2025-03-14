Beijing Hosts Crucial Talks on Iran's Nuclear Program Amidst Global Tensions
Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China convene in Beijing to discuss Iran's nuclear program, following Tehran's rejection of U.S. demands for dialogue resumption. The 2015 nuclear deal's withdrawal by the U.S. in 2018 underpins current tensions. Iran remains defiant against U.S. threats amid global diplomatic efforts.
Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China assembled in Beijing on Friday to deliberate on Tehran's nuclear program, according to China's state broadcaster CCTV. The meeting comes shortly after Iran dismissed U.S. demands to re-engage in dialogue regarding its nuclear activities.
The backdrop to this meeting is the 2015 nuclear agreement, in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of international sanctions. However, the U.S. withdrawal from the deal in 2018 under the Trump administration has reignited tensions. Recently, former President Trump reached out to Iran, suggesting that the nuclear issue could be managed either through military means or diplomatic negotiation.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has firmly opposed resuming talks while facing threats from the U.S. Tehran's resentments intensified following a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting involving six of its members, which Iran criticized as an inappropriate use of the Council's platform. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency reports that Iran is significantly advancing its uranium enrichment, approaching weapons-grade levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
