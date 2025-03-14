Diplomatic Triad: Iran, Russia, and China Converge in Beijing for Nuclear Dialogue

Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China arrived in Beijing on Friday for significant discussions on Tehran's nuclear initiatives, as reported by China's state broadcaster, CCTV. This meeting comes shortly after Iran rejected the U.S.'s insistence that it resumes talks regarding its nuclear program.

The dialogue remains part of continued international efforts following the collapse of a landmark agreement in 2018 when former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear accord, originally established in 2015 to ease sanctions on Iran. Trump's recent outreach to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested a new avenue for negotiations while implying military action or diplomatic resolution as possible outcomes.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced U.S. pressure, refusing to enter negotiations under duress. The tension escalated after six UN Security Council members convened behind closed doors to deliberate on Iran's nuclear ambitions, a move Tehran labeled as misusing the Council's authority. Despite Tehran's backlash, the Beijing talks, involving vice foreign ministers of the involved nations, aim to set a constructive tone for future dialogue.

