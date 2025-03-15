Left Menu

BJP Leader Slams Tamil Nadu Budget: Calls It 'Dismal and Directionless'

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized Tamil Nadu's budget under CM MK Stalin, labeling it dismal and directionless. He pointed out the budget's failure to address citizens' needs amid rising debts, while also highlighting corruption concerns linked to TASMAC. The controversy has overshadowed the budget discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:53 IST
BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, BJP leader CR Kesavan harshly criticized the Tamil Nadu government's recently announced budget, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, describing it as 'dismal' and 'directionless.' Kesavan accused the budget of ignoring the pressing needs of the citizens while pushing the state into a debt of Rs 9.3 lakh crore, making it the nation's highest debtor.

Kesavan compared the budget to a rudderless vehicle, arguing it insufficiently addresses public requirements and criticizes it for ignoring the populace's aspirations. He cited the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into TASMAC, the state-run liquor business, suggesting it has overshadowed the budget debate. The probe unveiled alleged irregularities and corruption, drawing parallels with the Delhi liquor scandal.

Kesavan emphasized the importance of liquor sales for Tamil Nadu's revenue, demanding accountability from the DMK government. Additional criticisms came from Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan, both condemning the budget for prioritizing publicity over promises while tolerating corruption. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu defended the budget, assuring that educational commitments are upheld and reaffirming the state's language policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

