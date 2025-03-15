BJP Leader's Fatal Land Dispute: Neighbor Allegedly Pulls the Trigger

A shocking incident unfolded in Sonipat as BJP leader Surendra Jawahra was allegedly shot dead by his neighbor over a contentious land dispute. Sonipat police have identified the suspect as Monu. The violent episode took place on March 14 in Jawahara village, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rishi Kant.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had purchased land from the accused's family, which led to ongoing tensions and ultimately, the tragic murder. 'Yesterday, we received information about a gunshot in Jawahra village, resulting in the death of Surendra, the village headman,' ACP Rishi Kant stated.

To address the situation swiftly, authorities have mobilized three special teams to capture the suspect. While further details are awaited, the investigation is ongoing as the community grapples with this tragic incident.

