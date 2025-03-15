Left Menu

BJP Leader's Fatal Land Dispute: Neighbor Allegedly Pulls the Trigger

In Sonipat, BJP leader Surendra Jawahra was reportedly shot dead by his neighbor Monu due to a land dispute. The incident occurred on March 14 in Jawahara village. Police have launched an investigation, with three teams working to apprehend the suspect. Further details are awaited.

Visual of Gohana Police Station (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A shocking incident unfolded in Sonipat as BJP leader Surendra Jawahra was allegedly shot dead by his neighbor over a contentious land dispute. Sonipat police have identified the suspect as Monu. The violent episode took place on March 14 in Jawahara village, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rishi Kant.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had purchased land from the accused's family, which led to ongoing tensions and ultimately, the tragic murder. 'Yesterday, we received information about a gunshot in Jawahra village, resulting in the death of Surendra, the village headman,' ACP Rishi Kant stated.

To address the situation swiftly, authorities have mobilized three special teams to capture the suspect. While further details are awaited, the investigation is ongoing as the community grapples with this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

