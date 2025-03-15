Left Menu

Blast at Amritsar Temple Sparks Security Concerns Amidst Investigations

A late-night explosion rocked the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar, with investigations pointing towards suspected foreign involvement. Eyewitnesses reported two individuals on a motorcycle as the perpetrators. No injuries were reported, and police are conducting a thorough investigation with a promise to apprehend the culprits swiftly.

15-03-2025
Aftermath of blast at Thakurdwara Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An explosion occurred at Thakurdwara Temple in Khandwala, Amritsar, when two individuals on a motorcycle reportedly threw a suspected explosive device late last night, captured by CCTV footage. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Police rushed to the scene and began investigating, with Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar implicating Pakistan's ISI. Bhullar stated, "We received information at 2 a.m. and acted immediately, involving the forensic team and examining CCTV footage." He assured that police would resolve the case promptly and warned youth against being misled.

The police linked the flag-waving suspects to the incident, and Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal confirmed control over the situation. With two suspects identified, authorities remain confident in their capture. CM Bhagwant Mann noted ongoing attempts to disrupt Punjab's peace but maintained confidence in the state's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

