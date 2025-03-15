ECI Set to Tackle Duplicate Voter ID Issue in Key March Meeting
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has organized a crucial meeting on March 18 to discuss the linking of voter IDs with Aadhaar. The Election Commission of India is inviting political party suggestions to resolve electoral issues, including duplicate voter IDs, by April 30, amid ongoing discussions in Parliament.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has scheduled a significant meeting for March 18 with key officials, including the Home Secretary, Secretary of the Legislative Department, and the CEO of UIDAI. The meeting will address the pressing issue of linking Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) with Aadhaar, sources revealed on Saturday.
In an initiative to address unresolved electoral matters, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reached out to both national and state political parties, urging them to submit their suggestions by April 30. The focus lies on issues that persist with Electoral Registration Officers, District Election Officers, and Chief Electoral Officers.
Previously, the ECI acknowledged the issue of duplicate voter identity card numbers as a 'legacy issue.' These discrepancies, some dating back to between 2008 and 2013, became a topic of debate in Parliament recently. Prominent opposition members, including Rahul Gandhi, have called for discussions on the matter, underscoring the need for transparency and accuracy in voter lists.
