Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian air strikes have significantly damaged energy facilities in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, impacting power supply to consumers.

Ukraine's largest private energy provider announced on Saturday that Russian air strikes overnight severely impacted its energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

According to a statement from DTEK, the damages are extensive, leaving several consumers in these areas without electricity.

The attacks highlight the ongoing vulnerabilities in Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid rising tensions in the region.

