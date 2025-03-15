Kerala in Crisis: Political Leaders Rally Against Escalating Drug Menace

In a pointed critique, Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala has slammed the Kerala government for its lethargic handling of drug-related issues, expressing deep concerns during a 'Drugs Free Kerala' campaign in Thrissur.

Accusing the government of providing political cover to drug mafias, Chennithala expressed outrage over rising violence, questioning, "Why is the state, once regarded as progressive, marred by killings and arson? Is any action being taken?"

The MLA targeted the ruling CPI(M)'s student wing, SFI, as a major facilitator of drug distribution in educational institutions. He called for the dismantling of such organizations to curb the menace.

On March 5, the Congress-led opposition UDF launched the 'No Drugs, No Crime' campaign, as opposition leader VD Satheesan warned that Kerala is becoming a drug epicenter, with no significant action from authorities.

Echoing these sentiments, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged both state and central governments to collaborate and dismantle supply chains of drugs, emphasizing unity in this fight against the growing threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)