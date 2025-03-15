AIADMK Accuses DMK of Political Opportunism in NEP-Hindi Controversy
AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticized DMK for using the National Education Policy (NEP) issue to engage in what he describes as 'dirty politics.' This follows Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's remarks condemning Tamil Nadu leaders for their stance on Hindi's imposition while embracing financial gains from Hindi-dubbed films.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, AIADMK national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan accused the DMK of exploiting the National Education Policy (NEP) to play 'dirty politics' amid a controversy surrounding the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.
Sathyan responded to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's critique, highlighting what Kalyan termed as the 'hypocrisy' of Tamil Nadu leaders who resist Hindi's imposition while capitalizing on the economic benefits from Tamil movies dubbed in Hindi.
Sathyan expressed concerns over the NEP acting as a gateway for increased Hindi dominance in Tamil Nadu, echoing fears that the central government may be leveraging this to shift the cultural landscape. Kalyan further questioned the logic behind opposing Hindi while seeking Bollywood's financial rewards, as debates over language and cultural integrity intensify.
