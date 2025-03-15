Amritsar Temple Explosion Sparks Political Outcry

In the early hours of Saturday, Amritsar's Thakurdwara Temple became the target of a suspected grenade attack, alarming the local community. Surveillance footage captured two masked individuals on motorcycles, believed to be the perpetrators, lobbing an object at the temple after midnight.

Eyewitnesses confirmed the incident, prompting an immediate police response. While no injuries were reported, local BJP leader Harvinder Singh Randhawa criticized the attack as a move to incite fear, demanding action within 72 hours and threatening a city shutdown.

National figures, including BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, condemned the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for the region's law enforcement issues. He accused the party of failing to maintain security, noting a series of grenade incidents under its governance.

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal assured the public that two suspects were identified, with arrests imminent. Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar suggested that Pakistan's ISI might be influencing these disruptions, highlighting his commitment to resolving the case swiftly.

The police have undertaken a thorough investigation, with forensic teams on-site to collect evidence. Authorities have issued warnings, urging local youth to avoid involvement in such acts, as efforts to apprehend those responsible are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)