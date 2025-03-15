Left Menu

Karnataka Sizzles: Rising Temperatures Grip Northern Districts

As winter fades, rising temperatures in Karnataka's northern districts bring heat wave warnings. Ainapur Hobli in Kalaburagi experienced a peak of 42.8°C. IMD forecasts rising temperatures by 2-4°C between March 15-17. Isolated locations in the north face heatwave conditions, with overall temperatures exceeding norms significantly above average and near normal levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:25 IST
Karnataka Sizzles: Rising Temperatures Grip Northern Districts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As winters recede, Karnataka braces for rising temperatures with the northern districts experiencing a significant heat wave. Ainapur Hobli village in Kalaburagi leads with a scorching 42.8 degrees Celsius recorded over the last 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating a further rise in temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from March 15-17 in north Interior Karnataka. The warning extends for March 18-19 with potential heatwave conditions in select areas, while the southern regions may see gradual increases.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reports maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in various districts. An analysis shows north Interior Karnataka is experiencing temperatures significantly above normal, while elsewhere in the state, temperatures are above or near normal variations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025