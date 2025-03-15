Karnataka Sizzles: Rising Temperatures Grip Northern Districts

As winters recede, Karnataka braces for rising temperatures with the northern districts experiencing a significant heat wave. Ainapur Hobli village in Kalaburagi leads with a scorching 42.8 degrees Celsius recorded over the last 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating a further rise in temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from March 15-17 in north Interior Karnataka. The warning extends for March 18-19 with potential heatwave conditions in select areas, while the southern regions may see gradual increases.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reports maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in various districts. An analysis shows north Interior Karnataka is experiencing temperatures significantly above normal, while elsewhere in the state, temperatures are above or near normal variations.

(With inputs from agencies.)