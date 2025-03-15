Blaze Engulfs Pune's Jagtap Chowk Commercial Building

On Saturday afternoon, a significant fire erupted at a commercial establishment in the Jagtap Chowk area of Pune's Wanwadi. Eyewitnesses observed flames and thick smoke emanating from the multi-storey building, prompting concern among local residents and business owners.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's Fire Department responded promptly, deploying teams that worked efficiently to extinguish the blaze. Thanks to their swift action, there were no reported casualties, averting a potential disaster in the densely populated area.

Authorities have begun a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire, ensuring preventive measures can be implemented to avoid similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)