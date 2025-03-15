Blaze Engulfs Pune's Jagtap Chowk Commercial Building
A fire erupted in a multi-storey commercial building in Pune's Jagtap Chowk, quickly spreading flames and smoke. The Pune Municipal Corporation's Fire Department swiftly extinguished the blaze. Luckily, no casualties occurred. An investigation to determine the fire's cause is currently in progress.
On Saturday afternoon, a significant fire erupted at a commercial establishment in the Jagtap Chowk area of Pune's Wanwadi. Eyewitnesses observed flames and thick smoke emanating from the multi-storey building, prompting concern among local residents and business owners.
The Pune Municipal Corporation's Fire Department responded promptly, deploying teams that worked efficiently to extinguish the blaze. Thanks to their swift action, there were no reported casualties, averting a potential disaster in the densely populated area.
Authorities have begun a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire, ensuring preventive measures can be implemented to avoid similar incidents in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)