Swift Response Quells Indore Factory Blaze, Licenses Under Scrutiny

A severe fire erupted at a cooler manufacturing factory in Indore, prompting a swift response from the city's fire authorities. Fire officer Charan Singh Rajput confirmed that units from four stations, supplemented by additional water tankers, managed to control the flames within two hours.

Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisoniya of the Indore Municipal Corporation praised the quick action taken to contain the blaze, noting that police efforts played a pivotal role in managing the crowd. Sisoniya assured the public that the fire is under control with no casualties reported.

In a related development, Sisoniya stated that the manufacturing unit's licenses will be reviewed, and he warned of potential action against illegal operations. This incident follows earlier fires reported at two private firms in Indore's Progressive Park industrial area.

(With inputs from agencies.)