BJP Condemns Amritsar Temple Attack: Calls for CBI Probe

Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary, has strongly condemned the grenade attack at Amritsar's Thakurdwara temple, labeling it as 'cowardly' and attributing the incident to Punjab's deteriorating law and order situation under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Chugh criticized AAP, alleging the party's focus on political engagements at the expense of public safety.

Chugh has demanded a thorough investigation into the attack and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to ensure stringent punishment for the culprits. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized that the attack, coinciding with the holy occasion of Holi, is a grave concern and signals an alarming state of affairs in Punjab.

Security concerns grew as two masked men were captured on CCTV, lobbing an explosive at the temple. Despite no injuries being reported, local BJP leaders and the community expressed anger, demanding action within 72 hours. Punjab authorities have assured swift responses, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the attempts to disturb the peace.

