BJP Condemns Amritsar Temple Attack: Calls for CBI Probe

BJP's Tarun Chugh criticized the grenade attack at Thakurdwara temple in Amritsar, attributing the incident to the state's law and order issues under the Aam Aadmi Party government. He demanded a CBI investigation and stringent punishment for the perpetrators, emphasizing the need for enhanced security in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:04 IST
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary, has strongly condemned the grenade attack at Amritsar's Thakurdwara temple, labeling it as 'cowardly' and attributing the incident to Punjab's deteriorating law and order situation under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Chugh criticized AAP, alleging the party's focus on political engagements at the expense of public safety.

Chugh has demanded a thorough investigation into the attack and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to ensure stringent punishment for the culprits. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized that the attack, coinciding with the holy occasion of Holi, is a grave concern and signals an alarming state of affairs in Punjab.

Security concerns grew as two masked men were captured on CCTV, lobbing an explosive at the temple. Despite no injuries being reported, local BJP leaders and the community expressed anger, demanding action within 72 hours. Punjab authorities have assured swift responses, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the attempts to disturb the peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

