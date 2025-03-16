Yogi Adityanath Champions Unity at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan event at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, addressing public grievances early Sunday. The Chief Minister listened attentively to people's issues and instructed officials to ensure swift and satisfactory resolutions.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Adityanath has consistently organized these programs since 2017, with the primary aim of addressing the public's complaints promptly. Emphasizing national unity in his address, he stated that India's development hinges on the unity of its people, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Speaking on the occasion of Holi, Yogi Adityanath highlighted that Sanatan Dharma promises victory where there is righteousness. The festival coincided with Friday prayers during Ramzan, symbolizing harmony, while authorities took measures to maintain peace in sensitive areas. Holi celebrations took place nationwide on March 14, showcasing a unified spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)