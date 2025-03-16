Left Menu

Mauganj Tragedy: Police Official Killed Amid Clash, CM Vows Justice

In Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh, a police officer died and others were injured during a clash when a police team intervened in a village dispute. CM Mohan Yadav promised action against the perpetrators, emphasizing the situation is under control with heavy police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:40 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police was killed and several other officers were injured during a violent clash on Sunday. The police team had reached Gadra village in Shahpur police station area to mediate a conflict between two groups.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, calling the event 'unfortunate', expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased officer, Ramcharan Gautam, and assured that the perpetrators will face strict actions. DIG Rewa, SP Mauganj, and other senior police officials are on the scene, ensuring that the situation remains calm with heavy forces deployed.

Yadav further stated that the district has been subjected to Section 163 as a precautionary measure. The injured officers are receiving medical treatment in local hospitals. Meanwhile, the CM has directed the Director General of Police to oversee the investigation and has condemned the 'inhuman' act committed by the mob.

(With inputs from agencies.)

