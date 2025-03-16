Tragic Blast at Ryazan Refinery: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Tensions

A deadly explosion rocked the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia, killing one worker and injuring three others during scheduled technical maintenance. The incident, reported by TASS and RIA news agencies, was attributed to equipment depressurization at the plant, which is operated by Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft.

This refinery has been a frequent target of Ukrainian drone attacks, exacerbating tensions in the region. A notable attack in February led to a temporary suspension of operations. The Ryazan plant plays a crucial role in the oil industry, processing around 13.1 million metric tons annually, or 5% of Russia's total refining throughput.

Key outputs include 2.3 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel, 4.2 million tons of fuel oil, and 1 million tons of jet fuel, highlighting its substantial contribution to the nation's energy production. The incident underscores the geopolitical volatility affecting industrial operations in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)