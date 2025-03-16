INOX Clean Energy Preps for Landmark IPO in Renewable Sector

INOXGFL Group is gearing up to make a significant financial move by listing its renewable platform, INOX Clean Energy, on domestic stock exchanges. The upcoming IPO aims to secure Rs 5,000 crore, setting a target valuation of Rs 50,000 crore (USD 6 billion), according to industry insiders.

INOX Clean Energy, once listed, will become the fifth company from the USD 12 billion group to be publicly traded. This strategic move underscores the company's ambitions to play a pivotal role in the private renewable energy sector, marking one of the largest fundraising efforts in this field. The IPO is anticipated for the third quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, managed by five investment banks.

Currently, INOXGFL boasts four listed entities, including Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Inox Wind Energy Ltd, and Inox Green. The listing of INOX Clean Energy is expected to further strengthen its foothold in the renewable energy market, expanding its reach and influence in solar manufacturing and as an Independent Power Producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)