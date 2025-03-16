Left Menu

Punjab Authorities to Rearrest Aides of Jailed MP Amritpal Singh After NSA Detention

Authorities in Punjab are set to rearrest seven aides of jailed MP Amritpal Singh after their NSA detention ends. The aides, connected to the Ajnala Police Station attack, will face strict investigation, as official announces their arrest aims to deter others from challenging the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:15 IST
DIG (Border Range) Satinder Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Punjab authorities will rearrest seven aides of jailed Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh, following the end of their National Security Act (NSA) detention. They have been identified in connection with the 2023 Ajnala Police Station attack. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Border Range) Satinder Singh confirmed these plans in an interview with ANI.

The aides, detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail for the past two years, face imminent legal action under FIR number 39. "We are going to arrest them as their NSA detention nears its conclusion." The DIG emphasized the significance of this action as a strong deterrent against any attempts to undermine the law.

Among those slated for arrest are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, and others linked to the Ajnala incident. Their leader, Amritpal Singh, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha seat from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib as an independent, was arrested for a violent protest aiming to release an imprisoned aide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

